Shelley Aro shares this photo she captured of a curious cub cruising through the landscape of the Pend D’Oreille on the long weekend.

Cubs usually stay with their mothers until they are between one-and-a-half to two years of age.

Their mother will send them off on their own before she will mate again. Bear siblings that have left their mothers may stay together for another year for protection.

