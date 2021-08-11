Dairy Queen coming to downtown Trail

The new Victoria Street build is expected to be complete in spring next year

If you missed your Dilly Bars, then you may welcome the news that Dairy Queen is coming back to Trail.

The City of Trail announced Wednesday morning that the municipally-owned property where the Union Hotel used to stand, has been sold to Edmonton-based BJT Properties for the development of a Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant.

The property sale closed on Friday, July 30 for a purchase price of $475,000.

“BJT Properties in conjunction with Dairy Queen Canada is pleased to proceed with the building of a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Trail,” said Jason Foreman of BJT Properties. “The design will be the latest concept of Dairy Queen stores and will be the second of its kind in Canada.”

Negotiations between the city and the buyer began last year.

Trail council green-lighted this redevelopment as it was deemed suitable for the size and location of the lot, given the property is located on Highway 3B, the main drag through Trail. Traffic statistics show around 21,000 vehicles pass by this locale each day.

“The new Dairy Queen will complement the other businesses in the area and will help draw through traffic to our downtown area,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “The new business will contribute to our existing tax base and we anticipate this being the start of more business investment and development as we ease out of the pandemic.”

BJT Properties is now in the design phase and aims to tender construction by the end of summer. An anticipated completion date is spring 2022.

Foreman says the new build represents a $2.5 million investment, 20 full time jobs, and 25 part-time jobs for the community.

In August 2017, the City of Trail purchased the Union Hotel and lot at 898 Victoria Street as well as three adjacent properties on Cedar Avenue for $125,000. An environmental consulting firm was hired to oversee the hazardous material abatement for the old hotel. Dakota Reclamators was then contracted to tear down the hotel and building located at 1144 Cedar Ave., and remediate the lots.

