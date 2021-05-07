Daisies raise $11,000+ for cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Paper daisies are distributed at the store tills then entered into a draw for prizes

Promise made promise kept.

When Lee Page was diagnosed with cancer in late 2019, his boss and good friend Kurtis MacGillivray committed to carrying on Lee’s fundraiser for cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) when Lee was gone.

Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench into the mix, Kurtis and his staff at No Frills in Trail, managed to raise an astounding $11,653 over nine days at the store tills last month through the Give You a Daisy Memorial Campaign.

Kurtis recently presented the funds to the KBRH Health Foundation.

He thanks the community for their overwhelming support as we repay kind with kind and honour Kim and Lee Page.

Since Lee started this March fundraiser in 2018 to honour his wife Kim Page, who succumbed to cancer in January that year, the campaign has brought in close to $55,000 for the cause; $16,518 for palliative care at KBRH, and $38,373 for oncology care at KBRH.

The money is raised at the store tills with a minimum $5 donation.

Contributors are given a paper daisy, Kim’s favourite flower, to write their contact info on. The daisy is then entered into a draw for prizes donated by local businesses.

“With this small gesture we can honour all those who are still fighting or have lost the battle to this ugly disease,” Lee told the Times that first year.

“In turn, we can help give KBRH the tools necessary to look after the ones we love, and together we can raise awareness to fight this horrible disease.”

Lee Page died on July 10, 2020.

