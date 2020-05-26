Daisy campaign raises $16,520 for cancer care in Trail

The Give a Daisy Memorial Campaign, held at Kurtis’ No Frills, raised $16,520 in support of palliative care at KBRH. The foundation accepted this donation from Lee Page in memory of his late wife, Kimberly Page. Social distancing protocols were observed. (Photo submitted)

Lee Page says giving $16,520 to the health foundation for cancer care at the hospital in Trail was particularly meaningful this year in light of the stress COVID-19 has placed on healthcare professionals.

For the past three years, Page, and his helpers from No Frills, have held a fundraiser the first week of March in honour of his wife Kim, who succumbed to cancer of the appendix in January 2018.

By selling $5 raffle tickets (paper daisies) at the grocery store tills, in those three years, they have collectively raised more than $42,000 for end-of-life care at KBRH (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital).

“This is such a good news day,” Page shared. “I need to reach out and thank everyone for their involvement in the last three ‘Give You A Daisy Memorial Campaigns,’” he said.

“This pandemic has illuminated how much our healthcare professionals do for us day in and day out and we should all be proud that our donations are helping out when it’s needed most.”

Page also expressed deep gratitude for the doctors who cared for Kim, calling them “The Charlie’s Angels of health care,” as well as the ongoing support from the KBRH Health Foundation and its volunteers.

“Your partnership with the campaign has been an honour to be associated with,” Page said. “Your work has had a positive impact on so many lives and we feel blessed we could do a little to help.”

Even though this may be the last year Page is physically front and centre of the Daisy Campaign – he was diagnosed with cancer last year – alternate plans have been etched in perpetuity.

Regardless what the future holds for him, Page says he’ll be there in spirit, always.

“It is through all of you that this campaign had its success,” he said. “How can I put into words how an entire community came together and helped fulfill one last wish that meant more than anything to me. I am humbled and so proud to call this home. Thank you everyone.”

Organizers usually raffle off the various prizes donated by local businesses when the fundraiser wraps up.

However, due to coronavirus precautions, this part of the campaign had to be put on hold.

The prize draw will be held as soon as provincial regulations deem small gatherings safe, and the winners will be directly contacted.



