Traffic light at a Trail intersection makes for a quick turn signal.

Traffic light at a Trail intersection makes for a quick turn signal.

Dangerous traffic light change, standard procedure

Pedestrians are reminded to wait for walk signal before proceeding on unexpected light change

What seems a potentially dangerous traffic light anomaly at a Trail intersection is standard operating procedure.

Many downtown workers who park in the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot have experienced it.

When a vehicle pulls into the turning lane, pedestrians waiting to cross at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Victoria Street will see the westbound light change from green to yellow and then back to full green with a turn signal, rather than the expected red light.

“I know now, if there’s a car in the turn lane, then you have to wait,” said Greater Trail resident Jeanine Margoreeth. “It’s scary, because it’s totally unexpected. I know why it does it, but it shouldn’t do it.”

The Times contacted the City of Trail to determine if the changing light was a concern. The city reported the complaint and referred the Times to Westcana Electric, the Ministry of Transportation lighting contractor.

After inspecting the light, Westcana responded promptly explaining that the signal is in coordination with other signals on the corridor and that for pedestrian or vehicular calls there is only a small window for the call to be processed.

“We’ve looked at the signal’s operation and found it to be working as designed,” said Gord Padalec, provincial manager of Westcana Electric Highways Division.

“Upon our inspection, we observed the red display to be fully operational.

“As for the signal going from green to yellow, then all red for just over 0.8 second, and then back to a green ball with the flashing left turn green arrow for the same direction … this is a safe programmed function to eliminate a potential collision to a vehicle wanting to turn left.”

Apparently, the red light appears for less than one second before turning green with the left-turn signal allowing turning vehicles to advance, as well as those continuing westbound.

But for pedestrians who anticipate a full red signal, it can be alarming.

“I thought that was weird and I was about to cross, and then I said, ‘Oh goodness me,’ who’s at fault,” said another Trail pedestrian.

Westcana did provide a full explanation of how the lights, its turn signal and the pedestrian crossing operate.

“If the window of opportunity to receive and process a request is between the 10 to 15 second mark on a 60 second dial, and a request goes in at the 17 second mark, that request will be held until the clock cycles around to the 10 second mark, then it would be serviced in a priority sequence.

“Once the left turn movement clears, the opposing direction will get their green ball in concert with the existing green ball and if called for, the pedestrian walkman will also be displayed.”

Ultimately when crossing, don’t jump the gun, wait for the walk signal before stepping off the curb.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coroners Service investigating death at Castlegar shelter

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death at the Way Out Homeless Shelter. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroners Service investigating death at Castlegar shelter

The death occurred Jan. 11, 2020

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Jesse Teindl (left) is grateful for support in his fundraiser for research of a genetic disease that prematurely claimed the lives of his father Tim (right) and uncle Craig Teindl. Photo: Submitted.
Kootenay community steps up for Skinny Genes fundraiser

Fundraiser auction for rare genetic disease raises more than $10,000 for Skinny Genes Foundation

Traffic light at a Trail intersection makes for a quick turn signal.
Dangerous traffic light change, standard procedure

Pedestrians are reminded to wait for walk signal before proceeding on unexpected light change

Minor Hockey Day in Trail - for web
Greater Trail minor hockey maintains tradition in time of no-play pandemic

GTMHA recognizing its teams in Trail Times feature (photos pre-pandemic)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read