David Suzuki is coming to Trail on May 1, 2020. (Submitted photo)

David Suzuki bringing climate talk to Trail

Tickets on sale at the box office or online at trail-arts.com

Every single day there’s at least one major news story about climate change, says Morag Carter.

So having David Suzuki come to the City of Trail next year to talk about this behemoth subject matter to Kootenay Columbia students on May 1 – and later that night to the community-at large – is both timely and quite an honour, she continued.

“Throughout his career, Dr Suzuki has been a passionate advocate for a healthy environment and for healthy people, especially children,” said Carter, executive director of the Skills Centre.

“We’re thrilled that he is able to come back to the Kootenays next year.”

Carter worked at the David Suzuki Foundation for 10 years before she moved to Trail in 2017 to take on the leadership role at the Skills Centre.

“He speaks all over Canada, and internationally, and it’s great that he is interested in coming to talk to us and share his story with people from the Kootenays,” she said. “So it’s a timely conversation about something that we are concerned with.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Bailey box office. The May 1 event will go from 7-9 p.m. in the Cominco Arena.

“They have been priced to be affordable, as we wanted to have it as low barrier as possible,” Carter said, referring to floor tickets priced at $37, and the stands, $27.

“And, they are great prices for stocking stuffers.”

Suzuki’s talk will focus on the human impact on the environment, and will feature his observations about the collective effects on the planet, and what needs to be done to address climate change.

The event is being presented by the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society (LCCDTS).

Bill Van Beek, chair of the LCCDTS and its sustainability committee, is organizing Dr. Suzuki’s visit.

“The outcome we hope to see from this event is help with building capacity in our communities to be able to address ideas of how we can have an impact on the climate crisis,” Van Beek said.

“This is an opportunity to us, for our communities, to take the initiative and take steps to build a stronger and more resilient economy and healthy communities.”

Suzuki will be speaking exclusively with grade 11 and 12 students at the Bailey Theatre the day of his visit.

His theme is the anthropocene, the current geological age when human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment.

Humanity has experienced massive growth and change in population, science, technology, consumption and economics, which has endowed the power to alter the biological, physical and chemical properties of the planet.


