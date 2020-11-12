A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)

Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Deer, moose and elk rutting season starts around Halloween and runs into December, with aggressive males looking to fight for the right to mate.

B.C.’s transportation ministry has put out a warning for drivers to keep watch along roads and highways, where wild animals are more likely to make sudden runs that can cause accidents. Drivers are advised to use headlight high beams in darker conditions, and give a long blast on your horn to keep approaching deer, moose or elk away from your vehicle.

Every fall, B.C. Conservation Service officers deal with rutting incidents in urban areas, where deer have become more numerous. In late October, Victoria Police intervened after two Columbia blacktail bucks got tangled up in a fishing net, dragging a large chunk of driftwood around as they battled each other to exhaustion.

VIDEO: Deer tranquilized, freed from fishing net

In Prince Rupert, deer became internet celebrities after accidentally decorating their antlers. One was dubbed “Hammy” after touring the community with a backyard hammock on its head in 2017, and in late October another deer was spotted with a pink exercise ball trapped in its antlers.

PHOTOS: Hammy 2.0? Deer sports pink yoga ball

“As this season poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collisions, travellers on B.C. highways are reminded to pay attention, especially when driving at dusk, dawn and night hours when these animals are most active,” the ministry said in a statement Nov. 12.

Roads near wooded areas, streams or lakes, tree lines, parks and golf courses are more likely to have deer or other wildlife in the vicinity. The ministry has activated motion-sensor signs in some high-risk highway stretches, most recently on Highway 18 in the Cowichan Valley.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Just Posted

Trail RCMP report three impaired driving investigations. Photo: Black Press file
Trail RCMP take three impaired drivers off the road

Two women from Fruitvale and a Rossland man each allegedly failed their roadside screening test

Hundreds to people wanting to pay last respects to Dick Dar attended Friday’s procession outside Liberty Foods in Fruitvale. Photo: Geoff Fontes, Focal Point Media
Farewell to a Fruitvale legend

Dick Dar bought a little grocery story in the outskirts of Fruitvale in 1957

Photo: KootenayGalleryGifts.com
Shop locally,virtually in the Kootenays this holiday season

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery

Sly Violet features Sly Boston (drums) and Violet Clarke (guitar, harmonica, keyboard, vocals). Photo: Submitted
Salmo band launches music video series

‘Sly Violet’ filmed the serioes in the British Columbia wildlands

Watch out for zombie-debt scams

Zombie debt is former paid loans brought back to life and still being treated as outstanding debt

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: Teck to pilot antimicrobial coating on Lower Mainland buses to combat COVID-19

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Real estate sales are setting records in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Record breaking real estate sales continue across the Kootenays

KAR reports a total of 434 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service® in October 2020, a rise of 41.6 per cent from October 2019.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

Most Read