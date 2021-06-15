People climb up a rock face towards the first peak on the Stawamus Chief mountain above the waters of Howe Sound in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, July 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Day-use passes needed for 5 busy B.C. parks to ensure safety, protect environment

The second phase of its free day-use pass pilot program rolls out June 22 in five provincial parks

Expanded measures are about to take effect to protect the environment while helping people enjoy some of British Columbia’s most popular and crowded parks this summer.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says the second phase of its free day-use pass pilot program rolls out June 22 in five provincial parks, four of them on the south coast.

A statement from the ministry says day-use passes at Joffre Lakes, east of Pemberton, Golden Ears near Maple Ridge, and specific trails within Stawamus Chief and Garibaldi parks along the Sea-to-Sky corridor, will address the surge in visitors while protecting the environment.

The day-pass program will also be applied to the Berg Lake trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park in the Rockies.

Day passes must be booked online but will now be available as early as 7 a.m. the day before arrival and the ministry says the passes will no longer be needed to visit Mount Seymour or Cypress parks on Vancouver’s North Shore.

Dawn Carr, executive director of the Canadian Parks Council, says B.C. is trying balance recreation with protection of the environment and “deserves credit for its innovative and responsive approach.”

She says recreational demand within all Canadian parks has grown “exponentially.”

BC Parks says visitor safety is an important consideration.

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park is being opened in partnership with the Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations while the BC Parks Foundation has worked with the parks service to introduce a team of full-time ambassadors offering safety and responsible recreation tips at the other four parks.

Doug Pope, a manager with North Shore Rescue, B.C.’s busiest volunteer search and rescue organization, says his team supports the plan to greet hikers and discuss safety.

“This is a welcome development to the day-pass program and ensures everyone can enjoy a safer experience,” Pope says in the release.

Day use in provincial parks has increased by 34 per cent over the last decade, the statement says.

Twenty-six million day visits were recorded in 2018-19, almost half of them in the south coast region.

BC Parks says it will evaluate the second phase of the day-use pass pilot program when it makes decisions about day passes within the park system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke
Next story
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Just Posted

The Trail Smoke Eaters will open the 2021 season on Oct. 8 against the Cranbrook Bucks in Cranbrook, and will have their home opener the next night against the same Bucks. Photo: Jack Murray
BC Hockey League announces 54-game schedule to begin in October

Trail Smoke Eaters open season with home-and-home series versus Cranbrook Bucks

“The Spirit of Family” enhances the Beaver Valley both in the daytime and at night. Photo: Submitted
Family sculpture installed at the Fruitvale Memorial Hall

Locals are encouraged to swing by Fruitvale Memorial Hall to take a… Continue reading

In 1927, swimmers enjoyed a day in the water at the CGIT and CSET Camp in Summerland. While none of the people in this photograph have smart phones, there is some debate about whether a beach image from the United Kingdom in 1943 shows a man using a smart phone. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
COLUMN: The mystery of the time-travelling tourist

Was the man in a 1943 photograph checking his smart phone?

The flotation line at Gyro Park beach in East Trail, shown here during low water, is for emergency purposes only and does not delineate a safe swimming area. Photo: Trail Times file
City of Trail cautions beach users

Gyro Park beach questions should be directed to the roads superintendent at 250.364.0817.

Presently in Canada, it is illegal to be in possession of a personal stun gun. Use of this tool is only licensed to federal and provincial police officers. The personal use of stun guns by unlicensed civilians is considered to be illegal and considered under the Canadian Criminal Code to be the equivalent of a weapon. Anyone found importing or in possession of a personal stun gun and is not a licensed law enforcement officer can be prosecuted under the Canadian Criminal Code. Photo: BC RCMP
Trail man faces weapons charge after police confiscate stun gun

The incident took place on Sunday near downtown Trail

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Grace (left), a caribou that was born in a maternal pen north of Revelstoke, is alive and well said the province. It appears she even has a calf. Maternity pens aim to increase caribou calf survival by protecting them from predation until they are older and less vulnerable. (Contributed)
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke

North herd growing but south herd still concerning

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

Three people tested positive for the virus — two patients and one staff — one of whom died

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Most Read