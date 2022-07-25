Daytime traffic change in downtown Trail on Tuesday

The road will be closed to traffic and parking from 6 a.m. until noon, July 26

Heads up for anyone headed to downtown Trail on Tuesday, there will be a temporary traffic change at the south end of town.

The block of Helena Street between Bay and Cedar Avenues — where Selkirk College is located — will be closed to vehicles as a crew from Flynn Canada offload materials onto the roof of the Bank of Montreal building.

Road closure is scheduled between 6 a.m. and noon, July 26.

Parking stalls in front of the bank will also be closed off during this time.

Questions can be directed to Matt Hughson, service manager, Flynn Canada Ltd. at 1.250.826. 3175 or email: Matt.Hughson@flynncompanies.com.

