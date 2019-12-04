Death of Trail pedestrian still under investigation

A senior woman was hit by a car in East Trail on Oct. 30

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Yvonne Moore, a local senior who died after being struck by a car in East Trail five weeks ago.

The Trail detachment is leading the case, with assistance from West Kootenay Traffic Services.

“We intend to send a report to Crown Counsel for review, to determine if there will be any Criminal Code or BC Motor Vehicle Act charges,” confirmed Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

According to police reports, 81-year old Moore was on foot when she was hit by a car at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue that Wednesday, at approximately 1:45 p.m.

She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital via ambulance, where she died a few hours later.

Police have confirmed a 68-year old Trail man was behind the wheel.