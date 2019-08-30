Defence Minister visits Trail Armoury

Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, made a visit to the City of Trail on Wednesday.

His whirlwind tour included a meet-and-greet at the 44th Engineers Squadron in the Trail Armoury.

“Whether forest fires or floods, reservists serving in the Canadian Forces are always there to help their fellow Canadians,” Minister Harjit Sajjan said. “It was great to be able to thank the reservists in (Trail) at this historic armoury. Thank you for all you do to keep our county safe.”

Read more: 44 Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Photo @HarjitSajjan