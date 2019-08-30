Defence Minister visits Trail Armoury

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Honourable Harjit Sajjan made a visit to the city on Wednesday
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
All welcome to the event on Saturday in Jubilee Park
$16M will create an Indigenous protected area
Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected
The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs
Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday
Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter
Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven
Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island
Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark
A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community
Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.
The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media
Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral
The two year project at the sewer treatment plant is estimated to near $3 million
Electronic music festival draws thousands of people to the West Kootenay each year
Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.
$16M will create an Indigenous protected area
He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital