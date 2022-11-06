Departure with Dignity; Trail recognizes retirement of 6

The event was held at the Kemball Armouries in Trail on Oct. 29

“On Saturday, Oct. 29, it was my honour to represent the City of Trail as Deputy Mayor at the 44th Field Engineer Squadron’s Departure with Dignity Ceremony,” Trail Coun. Paul Butler shares. “Some of these service members have served their country and our community for over 20 years. I believe it is incumbent on the city to be well represented at such events to both show our appreciation and to pay our highest respect to these individuals.”

On behalf of the City of Trail, Butler thanks the six retired service members: Maj. Gavin Robertson; Capt. Bart Fyffe; Sgt. Jeff Klick; Cpl. Daryl Guse; Cpl. Victor Helgren; and Cpl. Ben Schmidt.

Providing details of service histories for the group of six recognized during the Oct. 29 Departure with Dignity ceremony is Shane Batch, Master Warrant Officer, Squadron Sergeant Major with the 44 Engineer Squadron and 39CER (Combat Engineer Regiment).

*Major Gavin Robertson served for 24 years (1998-2022) within the 44 Engineer Squadron, 39 CER, and 39 brigade group as the Padre/Chaplain for each organization.

*Captain Bart Fyffe served 20 years (2000-2020). He started in Calgary with 33 Field Engineer Squadron and moved to 44 Engineer Squadron in 2004. In 2009, Fyffe was deployed to Afghanistan and held multiple positions within the unit from section commander to operations officer.

*Sergeant Jeffery Klick served 24 years (1989-1998 and 2006-2021) within the 44 Engineer Squadron. He was deployed to Croatia in 1992, and Vancouver for the 2020 Olympics, and held multiple positions within the unit from section member to troop warrant.

*Corporal Daryl Guse served nine years (2010 -2019) within 44 Engineer Squadron Cranbrook detachment, and was a section commander.

*Corporal Victor Helgren served seven years (2010-2013 and 2016-2020) within 44 Engineer Squadron as a section member and section second in command.

*Corporal Ben Schmidt served nine years (2010-2019) within 44 Engineer Squadron as a section member and driver.

44 Field Engineer Squadron

Army military history in the Kootenays dates back to the establishment of the light horse company prior to the First World War. During the Great War the 54th Kootenay Battalion was formed and went overseas to fight as a unit. After the Second World War, there were four units in the Kootenay region: Rocky Mountain Rangers in Rossland, Trail, Nelson and Cranbrook.

The “Fightin’ 44” as it is commonly referred to, was commissioned on April 23, 1939 in Trail.

The unit also supports all three Cadet Corps (sea, army, air) in the Kootenay region. The 44 Field Engineer Squadron also has formed an affiliation with local search and rescue teams.

The 44 squadron has augmented UN and NATO missions with personnel deployed to countries such as Egypt, Cyprus, Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Haiti.

