Distracted driving leads to crash near Trail mall

In their latest media brief, the Trail and Greater District RCMP report an egging, a possible prank, theft, and driving infractions.

Egg mischief

Dinnertime on Sept. 26, the Trail detachment received a complaint that a Rossland home had been egged over the weekend. Police report they will step up patrols in the vicinity, described as the 2600 block of Jubilee Street. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity in this neighbourhood. Call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 with tips leading to the identity of the culprits and their ill-intended poultry products.

Alarming letter

On Sept. 25, Trail RCMP looked into a report from a local resident who received a letter containing personal details about herself and her late husband from “Sarah the Seer.” An officer spoke to the woman about the letter and content. The officer advised the woman to review and better secure her social media accounts as this was likely a fraud or prank. Trail RCMP urge anyone receiving a similar letter to not respond to it, and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Cheques stolen

The evening of Sept. 24, the Trail detachment received a report that personal items including cheques were taken from the glovebox of an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Second Avenue, in Trail. Police advised the victim to immediately cancel the cheques as a precaution against further victimization. Trail RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles as theft has been on the rise in the last few weeks. The best way to protect valuables is to take simple precautions such as locking vehicles.

Jeep crash

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 24, Trail RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle incident in the 8000- block of Highway 3B, near the Trail mall. A Ross Spur man, 33, was travelling eastbound on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove his jeep over the side bank into a cement barricade. Police suspect the man was distracted when using his cell phone while driving. There was significant damage to the vehicle and the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The man was issued a $368 fine for using an electronic device while driving, and fined $81 for driving without a licence on his person.

Impaired driver

The afternoon of Sept. 19, Trail police conducted an investigation into a Fruitvale woman, 22, who was allegedly driving drunk on Highway Drive and Highway 3B in Trail. An officer located and detained the woman and her car in the 3400-block of Marigold Drive, in Glenmerry. A demand for a breath test was read to the driver. Police report it resulted in a fail. The woman was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. Her vehicle is impounded for at least 30 days.

