District confirms positive COVID case at Trail high school

Administration for the Trail high school has issued a statement advising that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Katherine Shearer, acting superintendent for School District 20, released the statement on Wednesday, April 14, after Interior Health confirmed the positive case.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” Shearer stated. “The Interior Health Authority will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority.”

School District 20 [Kootenay-Columbia] will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible, she added.

“Our school will continue to work closely with the Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community.”

