Guri (left) and Shafreen Pannu are shown in a handout photo. Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-This is Our Shot campaign MANDATORY CREDIT

Guri (left) and Shafreen Pannu are shown in a handout photo. Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-This is Our Shot campaign MANDATORY CREDIT

Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages

Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus.

A new campaign called This is Our Shot launches today with a virtual town hall moderated by Olympian Clara Hughes and featuring doctors from various ethnic groups.

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages.

Dr. Navdeep Grewal, a Vancouver emergency physician with a group providing pandemic supports to the South Asian community, says she’s heard worries about the long-term safety of the vaccines.

Grewal says some in her community have also raised religious concerns about whether the vaccines are vegetarian, which they are.

Dr. Anahi Perlas, an anesthesiologist working on pandemic outreach to Toronto’s Latin American community, says the group is using Spanish-language TV, radio and online media to get the message out to those who may not speak English or French.

Celebrities including actor Ryan Reynolds and Olympic hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser are also supporting the campaign, posing on social media in “This is Our Shot” T-shirts.

READ MORE: ‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Just Posted

File
Trail and District RCMP faced a week of wild encounters

The RCMP helped bust out a bear locked in a Rossland resident’s vehicle

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.
City of Trail council meets with RCMP to reclaim downtown core

Conflicts between businesses and homeless prompts city of Trail to call emergency meeting

Penticton Vees forward Luc Wilson (22) scored twice in a 5-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Monday at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Penticton Vees shut out Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees goalie Kaedon Lane stops 20 shots in a 5-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Trail District Daycare Society received $10,000 from the Trust to help cover replacement costs for the the roof at Sunshine Children’s Centre, which is past its useful life. Photo: SunshineChilldrensCentre.ca
Trust helps out childcare services across Basin

Improvements, new equipment and more spaces coming to 80 Basin facilities

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read