Downtown Castlegar fire destroys garage on Boxing Day

A fire destroyed a garage in the 300 block 5th Street. Photo: Glen Freeman A fire destroyed a garage in the 300 block 5th Street. Photo: Glen Freeman A fire destroyed a garage in the 300 block 5th Street. Photo: Glen Freeman A fire destroyed a garage in the 300 block 5th Street. Photo: Glen Freeman

Fire destroyed a garage in downtown Castlegar on Boxing Day.

Castlegar’s fire chief Sam Lattanzio said reports of the fire in the the 300 block of 5th Street came in at 8:54 p.m. and the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) was on scene just six minutes later. Unfortunately, the garage was already fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“The fire was threatening to extend beyond the property towards the north west side but was quickly suppressed using the bumper turret on Rescue 1,” said Lattanzio. “The fire was fully extinguished using hand lines off of Engine 1 at 9:10 p.m.”

CFD responded to the call with 18 firefighters and six vehicles — Rescue 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1 and three command units.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Ootischenia Fire Department welcomes new chief

castlegarfire