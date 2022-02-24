The Trail Times is giving readers the heads up that parking is unavailable in front of our Cedar Avenue office this week.

Downtown construction puts parking outside the Trail Times on pause

The city is decommissioning a water line in preparation for work at the Dairy Queen site

“The City of Trail’s utility crew is in the process of decommissioning a water line in preparation for work at the Dairy Queen site,” explains the city’s Andrea Jolly.

“This preventive measure will eliminate the possibility of the old water line being hooked and torn out of the water main.”

The crew anticipated digging to be completed by late Wednesday.

Major construction is underway across the street from the Times as crews prep the vacant lot, where the Union Hotel once stood, to build a Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant.

City of Trailinfrastructure

 

Major construction is underway across the street from the Times as crews prep the vacant lot, where the Union Hotel once stood, to build a Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant. Photo: Sheri Regnier

