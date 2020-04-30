(Trail Times file photo)

Downtown Trail assault leads to arrests, drug charge

Police responded to the call on Tuesday night just before midnight

Two Trail men are facing charges – one for assault and the other for drug possession – after a 57-year old local man was allegedly physically assaulted in the downtown area.

The call about this offence came into the Trail and Greater District detachment just before midnight on Tuesday.

The RCMP attended the scene and arrested a 24-year-old male suspect of Trail and a 32-year-old male also of Trail, for the assault.

Police say further investigation revealed that the younger suspect had allegedly kicked and knocked down the victim.

The suspect and victim knew each other and the assault was targeted.

The RCMP say the general public was not in danger.

The 24-year-old man will make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Aug. 13 to face one count of assault contrary to Section 266 of the Criminal Code.

The RCMP’s search incidental to the arrest of the 32-year-old male discovered 15 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

He is slated for a first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Oct. 15, to face one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.


