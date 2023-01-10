Downtown Trail ‘Queen’ gets her crown

If you have a recent photo to share email: editor@trailtimes.ca

Griffin Tatangelo from SpeedPro Signs had a view from the top early Monday morning as he guided the crowning glory — the main 3D Dairy Queen sign — into place on the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue.

Wondering what was at that locale prior to Dairy Queen?

