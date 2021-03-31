B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

This spring, the University of British Columbia plans to bestow B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg with honorary degrees.

UBC president Santa J. Ono said the pair have served as “leading voices in the midst of two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change.”

“They are truly an inspiration to us all at UBC,” said Ono in a March 31 statement.

The women are among 18 individuals chosen to receive the highest honour conferred by the university – in recognition of their contributions to society.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

Henry, a former physician epidemiologist for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science from UBC Vancouver, while Thunberg will be bestowed with a Doctor of Laws from UBC Okanagan.

Henry has led the provincial government in its science-based response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she’s garnered accolades from across Canada and the globe.

Thunberg, 18, first gained international recognition for challenging world leaders to take immediate action against climate change. Since then she’s sparked activism in many countries.

The full list of honorary degree recipients can be viewed on the university website.

RELATED: Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

UBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Just Posted

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Lucy
Family petitions for dog park in Trail

Support has been growing for Glen Byle’s petition

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

SMS Italo Canadese has donated $50,000 to the ICU/HART Project at KBRH. Campaign funds will upgrade mandatory medical equipment to advance care for critically ill and injured patients. SMS Italo Canadese members Lina Horan (left) and Toni Driutti presented this generous donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Italo Canadese sell Trail hall; make big donations to local charities

SMS Italo Canadese officially registered as a fraternal mutual benefit society on March 26, 1934

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Alberta is the second province to bring in a law that could help people at risk of domestic violence learn about an intimate partner’s criminal record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Most Read