Drive-through testing at new COVID-19 collection centre in Trail

In a partnership between Interior Health and ICBC, the COVID-19 test collection centre in Trail moved to a new location on Christmas Eve day.

The new site, located at the ICBC Trail Claim Centre on Highway Drive in Glenmerry, is providing testing services in the drive-through tunnel.

The drive-through is completely separate from ICBC’s daily operations.

The new testing locale is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We are very pleased to be able to work with and help Interior Health provide critical COVID-19 services in our communities during this pandemic,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC. “We will continue to do all we can to help health authorities in communities across B.C.”

Testing is available for people with new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Seek a test immediately if you have one or more of these key symptoms: fever and chills; cough; loss of sense of taste or smell; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Seek a test if you have two or more of the following symptoms for more than 24 hours, and they are not related to any other pre-existing conditions: sore throat; loss of appetite; extreme fatigue or tiredness; headache; body aches; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

Testing is available for those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as for those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner, or public health.

Testing is not recommended for individuals who do not have symptoms.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings; stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19; practise physical distancing; wear a mask in indoor public spaces; wash your hands often.

You can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca.

Or, call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1.877.740.7747 for assistance with booking your test.

More information about Interior Health COVID-19 community collection centres is available online at Interior Health’s testing information page.

