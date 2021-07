The vehicle crossed the highway and went over a steep bank Thursday

The driver of this truck died after veering across traffic and crashing in Trail on Thursday evening. Photo: RCMP

A driver is dead after the tractor-trailer truck they were driving crashed in Trail on Thursday evening.

RCMP said in a release the vehicle was travelling westbound in a 60 km/h zone at the 1900 block of Highway 3B when it veered across an oncoming lane and went over a steep roadside bank.

A 52-year-old male driver was extracted from the truck but was pronounced dead en route to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

BC Coroner Service has launched an investigation into the incident.