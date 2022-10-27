Driver disappears from crash scene; Trail RCMP asking for tips

Anyone with information about the location of the driver is asked to call the detachment

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the Trail RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Highway 22, at the Tadanac entrance.

A 39-year-old Burnaby man driving a white Ford pick-up truck allegedly turned southbound (toward Trail) onto Highway 22 from Stoney Creek Road in front of a Trail man, 23, heading northbound (toward Castlegar) in his Dodge cargo van, resulting in a collision.

As a result, a light standard was sheered from its base. Police say this happened only one day after the standard had been replaced due to it being sheered off in a previous motor vehicle collision.

Police also report that the Burnaby man left the scene after briefly speaking with attending officers.

The RCMP is still searching for the man after his sudden disappearance.

Trail investigators suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of this collision. Anyone with information about the location of the Burnaby man is asked to call the detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer.

“Trail RCMP will be conducting increase patrols along Highway 22 to assist in the slowing down the traffic in the area after receiving complaints from the public,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “Some enforcement has already been conducted with tickets for speeding issued. Please use extra caution through November as it will continue to be heavily trafficked.”

