A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Trail window display recognizes need for truth and reconciliation
Next story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Members can practice their back country riding at the Trail Horsemen Grounds new Mountain Trail Course. Photo: submitted
Greater Trail riders mount up for new Mountain Trail Course

The former home of Pacific Insight, west of Nelson, has been listed for sale for $5.5 million. File photo
Former Pacific Insight building listed for sale

s
Star Gulch Reservoir trail closed

The City of Trail begins fall flushing project which is anticipated to go into November. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail begins fall flushing program