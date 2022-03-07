A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through B.C. car window

Police are seeking dashcam footage of the Sunday incident

A suspect throwing a Himalayan salt rock through an occupied car’s window on Sunday has prompted Victoria police to call for dashcam footage of the incident.

A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the salt rock smashed through the car window while the vehicle was at the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets around 6:45 p.m. on March 6.

The Victoria Police Department received a report about a brick being thrown through a vehicle’s window, but after attending the scene, learned that a suspect actually threw a Himalayan salt rock. The rock shattered the car’s window before striking the driver, who was also hit by broken glass.

The driver received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Victoria police said the suspect was seen walking away eastbound on Johnson Street. The suspect is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build. He had long grey hair and wore a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Police are seeking dashcam footage and any other information about the incident. The victim was heading southbound on Douglas Street in a grey Toyota Prius and had stopped at the intersection when the rock smashed the window.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Attempted knife-point robbery in downtown Victoria ends in arrest

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1
Next story
Kelowna RCMP take down stolen vehicle suspect after high-profile chase involving guns

Just Posted

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has become a wildly popular cultural event in the West Kootenay. Photo: Louis Bockner
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is back, with changes

Rossland Museum introduces State of Snowpack series which connects residents with local snow science experts. Photo: Mike Lajeunesse
Rossland Museum features State of Snowpack meeting

(Trail Times file photo)
Man fined, towed a stone’s throw from Trail police station

Rendering of proposed cell tower at 1306 Columbia Avenue. Image: Freedom Mobile
Freedom Mobile proposing three cell towers in Castlegar