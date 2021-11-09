Driver of stolen pickup causes three-vehicle crash in Trail Gulch

Truck keys stolen from an unlocked home in Warfield eventually led the thief — still at-large — to cause a three-car crash in the Trail Gulch.

This case began with a call to the Trail detachment Saturday (Nov. 6) just past 3 a.m.

The RCMP attended to a complaint about a motor vehicle incident involving three vehicles in the 700 block of Rossland Avenue.

A red Ford F150 truck had crashed into two vehicles parked on the street.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after the crash.

After further investigation, Trail RCMP determined that the Ford truck had been stolen from a home in the 800 block of Gordon Avenue, in Warfield.

The keys for the truck were stolen from the interior of the unlocked residence.

The owners were not home at the time of the theft.

“Trail RCMP is urging the public to lock their vehicles and homes and ensure their vehicle keys and valuables are secured,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advised in a Tuesday news brief.

“People are still leaving their keys inside their vehicles or in easily located places in their unlocked homes,” he said. “Please take precautions against this avoidable crime as it will continue until the suspect is brought into custody.”

Nelson Forensic Identification Section is conducting an examination of the stolen truck. Trail RCMP continue to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.



