Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in collision near Thrums

A driver has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a collision near Thrums on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Kootenay Traffic Services says a 2004 Buick Rendezvous crossed the centre line on Highway 3A and hit a 2016 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 8:50 a.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the Buick was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, while the occupants of the Jeep were treated and released for minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation but police say winter tires without adequate tread as well as speed relative to road conditions, which at the time were slippery, are considered as factors in the crash.