Driver taken to hospital after hitting ditch near Genelle

Four members from Station 374 of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to a single vehicle accident near Genelle on Thursday afternoon.

First responders from regional fire rescue were on scene at 1:30 p.m. after a vehicle was driven into the ditch on Highway 22 at Birchbank Station Road.

BC Ambulance Service responded and one patient was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The accident is under investigation by RCMP.



