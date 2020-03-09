Inspection of the lights on the Trail bridge will be underway on Tuesday. (Trail Times file photo)

Drivers advised of Tuesday traffic change on Trail bridge

Westbound side of the bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday

Traffic may be slowed in downtown Trail on Tuesday when the city’s annual light maintenance is underway on the bridge.

Read more: Trail bridge goes red to honour annual vigil

Read more: Golden lights twinkling on the Trail bridge

For most of the day, on March 10, a work crew will be performing an inspection on the decorative lights that are installed on the arches of the Victoria Street Bridge.

The job will start at 7:00 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the nature of this work, the city will be required to temporarily close the westbound side of the bridge.

Two-way traffic will share one side of the bridge.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey the posted signage and to take extra caution while travelling over the crossing.

The city will provide an update if the inspection will continue on Wednesday, March 11.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Trail’s Public Works Department at 250.364.0840.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Just Posted

Drivers advised of Tuesday traffic change on Trail bridge

Westbound side of the bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday

Rossland skier makes history at World Jr. ski championships

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet anchors Team Canada to silver at World Jr. ski championships

Two Trail senior care facilities in active outbreaks

Signs will be posted outside the building or unit affected by the outbreak

City advises of noise and traffic increase in East Trail, Monday

Questions or concerns should be directed to David Moorhead, Trail public works

Minor penalty for coach roughing player irks Castlegar parents

Minor hockey v-p quits in row over one-game suspension given to coach

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Most Read