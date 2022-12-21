Drug alert issued for Nelson, Castlegar

Interior Health says yellow and green drugs have dangerous levels of fentanyl and benzos

Interior Health says these yellow and green drugs being sold in the Nelson and Castlegar areas have high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines. Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health says drug users should be aware of yellow and green chunks being sold as down or fentanyl in the Nelson and Castlegar areas.

In an alert issued Wednesday, the health authority said the drugs have tested positive for high concentrations of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and a higher than average concentration of benzodiazepines.

Benzodiazepines do not respond the naloxone injections used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Drug checking services are available in Nelson at ANKORS, located at 101 Baker St. The free and anonymous program operates Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

In Castlegar, ANKORS visits The Way Out shelter every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drug checking also occurs two Wednesdays every month at Trail’s Community Inclusion Centre and the Trail United Church.

For more information call ANKORS at 250-505-5506 or email drugcheckankors@gmail.com.

