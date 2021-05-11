Drugs and guns seized from Trail man

Photo of handguns and illicit drugs Trail RCMP reported to have seized from a Trail man on Sunday. Photo: Trail RCMP

A call came into the detachment that a man was asleep behind the wheel

A Trail man, 32, is behind bars after police allegedly found him with two loaded handguns and 29 grams of what’s suspected to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

This case began with a call to the Trail detachment on Sunday, May 9, at 6:45 a.m. The caller reported that a driver was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot described as the 8000 block of Highway 3B in Trail. (near the mall)

RCMP officers attended the location and roused the driver, a 32-year-old Trail man, from his slumber, reports Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“While conducting an investigation into possible impairment, a RCMP officer allegedly spotted a loaded handgun in plain view inside the vehicle,” Wicentowich explains. “RCMP officers arrested the man and took him into custody without incident.”

In a search incidental to the arrest, police say they located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and approximately 29 grams of illicit substances.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

