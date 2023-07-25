Dunking for dollars in downtown Trail

The Trail RCMP take aim at the credit union’s Mike Bushore. KSCU’s Paul Butler, Trail councillor and KBRH board director, takes one for the team. Lindy Welsby, KBRH board chair, still smiling amid splash. Photo: Submitted Lisa Pasin, executive director KBRH health foundation, grips the chair and grins. Kootenay savings staff also held a barbeque fundraiser in support of the NICU. Photos: Submitted

Plenty of good sports gathered in downtown Trail on Thursday to raise money for our tiniest treasures — babies needing specialized care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Staff from the Trail and Fruitvale branches of Kootenay Savings Credit Union organized “Splash Tower” throws, by donation per-throw, as a way to fundraise for the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) project now underway at the regional hospital in Trail.

Just one afternoon of dunks raised $806 for the cause.

Kootenay Savings Credit Union was also a signature sponsor of the KBRH Health Foundation golf tournament held Friday at Birchbank. Proceeds from the fundraising tournament will also be directed into the NICU.

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor of KBRH means babies born preterm, with a low birth weight or with a health condition that requires intensive care, can stay close to home instead of being flown out of town to a larger centre for specialized care.

This great step forward in advanced neonatal care at KBRH began in September 2022, when the regional hospital was approved for Tier 3 nursery status. The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care.

The project has also facilitated recruitment of a new pediatrician and brings an improved level of health care for babies and their families.

City of TrailfundraisingKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalKootenays