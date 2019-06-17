Early morning house fire in West Trail

An early morning house fire is under investigation by Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.

The 9-1-1 call about a structure fire in the 1800 block of Topping Street came into the department shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

“The fire was originally knocked down by the duty crew with an extinguisher,” reported Captain Ryan Smyth. “But it got into the walls of the structure and crews had to do some overhauling inside the home.”

Nineteen firefighters were on scene, 11 from Station 374 Trail and eight from Station 372 Warfield.

Smyth lists the incident as “under control” just before 7:30 a.m.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter