East Trail boat launch re-opens, wharf remains closed

High water shut down this area, popular for dog owners, in mid-June

The city is advising users of the beach at the Gyro Park boat launch that this area again open.

The wharf, however, remains closed due to high water.

“The boat launch at Gyro Park in Trail has been re-opened as the flood watch for the area is no longer in effect,” the city advised Friday. “The wharf, however, remains temporarily closed until the water level comes down.”

Barricades and signs are in place to inform the public of the temporary wharf closure.

The city reminds everyone to use caution around riverbanks.

Direct questions about the boat launch to public works at 250.364.0840 or email: publicwork@trail.ca.

City of TrailColumbia Riverinfrastructure