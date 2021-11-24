East Trail fire destroys garage

The call came into regional fire rescue just past 7:30 p.m.

A garage went up in flames Tuesday night on 6th Avenue, East Trail. Photo: Fire rescue

A structure fire in East Trail had 22 regional firefighters called to the scene, described as the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue, Tuesday night.

“With a quick response time we were able to contain the fire to the building of origin, and not extend to the primary residence,” Captain Grant Tyson, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, reported. “The building and its contents were heavily damaged by fire.”

Tyson says no injuries related to the fire have been reported.

The 9-1-1 came into the fire hall shortly past 7:30 p.m. Firefighters were on scene in four minutes. In all, 13 firefighters from Station 374 Trail and nine firefighters from Station 372 Warfield attended. Tyson lists the incident as “under control” at 8:30 p.m.

The cause is under investigation by the fire department.

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District