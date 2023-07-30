East Trail water service disruption, Monday and Tuesday

Image: City of Trail Image: City of Trail

The city is advising of a water service interruption for business and residents of the 1700, 1800 and 1900 blocks of Fourth and Fifth Avenue in East Trail on Monday.

Also affected will be properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Main and McLean Streets.

Disruption will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, on Monday, July 31 to accommodate a hydrant replacement.

Then on Tuesday, Aug. 1, a water service interruption will be in effect for businesses and residents of 1599 and 1629 Second Avenue, the 1400, 1500 and 1700 blocks of Third and Fourth Avenue and 1560 Bailey Street.

This will happen between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to accommodate a watermain valve replacement.

The city notes the watermain valve replacement, originally scheduled for last week, has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Prepare in advance by having water on hand.

If you experience discoloured water when the water service is turned back on, run your cold taps for several minutes until the water clears.

Direct questions to public works at 250.364.0840.

City of TrailinfrastructureWater