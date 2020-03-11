Thinkstock photo

Eight isolated in hospital’s extended care wing, Trail

Visitors are advised to reschedule visits if they are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Interior Health is reporting that eight residents out of 49 living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion are on “Scenario B” isolation precaution.

“Long-term care facilities typically experience a rise in contagious illnesses during the winter months,” Katherine Brooks, IH clinical operations manager for long-term care, Trail, told the Times Monday afternoon.

Previous: Two Trail senior care facilities in active outbreaks

“Scenario B is a measure implemented for a respiratory outbreak when a more severe respiratory illness is suspected due to a non-influenza cause,” she said.

“All samples from respiratory infection outbreaks in long-term care are being submitted to BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.”

Visitors are advised to reschedule visits if they are sick with respiratory symptoms.

It is recommended that all visitors who are not vaccinated against influenza wear a mask if they enter resident care areas.

All visitors are required to perform hand hygiene on arrival and immediately prior to leaving the resident’s room.

Respiratory infections (RI) are often spread when people cough or sneeze and droplets of their respiratory secretions come into direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose, or airway of another person.

Because micro-organisms in droplets can survive on other surfaces, droplet-spread infections can also be spread indirectly when people touch contaminated hands, surfaces and objects.

Outbreaks of RI can occur at any time during the year. A number of viruses and several bacteria can cause institutional RI outbreaks, such as Parainfluenza, Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Coronavirus, Rhinovirus, Human metapneumovirus, Adenovirus, Streptococcus pneumoniae or Bordetella Pertussis.

Influenza is a major cause of respiratory outbreaks and can occur at any time, but is largely limited to the period from Nov. 1 to March 30.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailflu seasonKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam
Next story
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Just Posted

Eight isolated in hospital’s extended care wing, Trail

Visitors are advised to reschedule visits if they are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

CRA: What’s new for this tax season?

There are earth shattering new items for tax prep 2019. Hold on tightly.

Supreme Court makes ruling on Trail acid spills

Justice Riley ruled to let 3 plaintiffs pursue separate claims instead of one joint action

Interior Health: Ophthalmology services return to Nelson in April

Twice weekly clinics will be available at Kootenay Lake Hospital

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read