Eight isolated in hospital’s extended care wing, Trail

Visitors are advised to reschedule visits if they are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Interior Health is reporting that eight residents out of 49 living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion are on “Scenario B” isolation precaution.

“Long-term care facilities typically experience a rise in contagious illnesses during the winter months,” Katherine Brooks, IH clinical operations manager for long-term care, Trail, told the Times Monday afternoon.

“Scenario B is a measure implemented for a respiratory outbreak when a more severe respiratory illness is suspected due to a non-influenza cause,” she said.

“All samples from respiratory infection outbreaks in long-term care are being submitted to BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.”

It is recommended that all visitors who are not vaccinated against influenza wear a mask if they enter resident care areas.

All visitors are required to perform hand hygiene on arrival and immediately prior to leaving the resident’s room.

Respiratory infections (RI) are often spread when people cough or sneeze and droplets of their respiratory secretions come into direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose, or airway of another person.

Because micro-organisms in droplets can survive on other surfaces, droplet-spread infections can also be spread indirectly when people touch contaminated hands, surfaces and objects.

Outbreaks of RI can occur at any time during the year. A number of viruses and several bacteria can cause institutional RI outbreaks, such as Parainfluenza, Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Coronavirus, Rhinovirus, Human metapneumovirus, Adenovirus, Streptococcus pneumoniae or Bordetella Pertussis.

Influenza is a major cause of respiratory outbreaks and can occur at any time, but is largely limited to the period from Nov. 1 to March 30.



City of Trail