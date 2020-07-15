The elderly Trail man is slated to appear in the Rossland courthouse this fall. (Photo by Pang Yuhao on UnSplash)

Elderly Trail man detained for vehicle ‘mischief’

Police called to report of mischief to vehicle parked in West Trail

Police detained a Trail senior last week after he was alleged to have caused damage to a vehicle parked on the west-side of the city.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of mischief being directed to a motor vehicle located on Topping Street the evening of Wednesday, July 8.

“A frontline RCMP officer responded to the scene and was met by a distraught elderly man, believed to be responsible for causing the damage with his cane,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in his weekly news brief.

“Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the tense situation and conduct an investigation at the scene, which included obtaining a positive identification for the man, he was detained.”

Wicentowich says “detention was also necessary to prevent the commission of any further criminal acts.”

RCMP officers took extra precaution while escorting the man off the property, in order to prevent any injuries.

“Police continued their efforts throughout the evening to positively identify the accused, seeking to further their investigation and release him at their earliest opportunity,” Wicentowich added.

“The Trail man was later released from police custody.”

He now faces a number of potential criminal charges and is expected to make his first court appearance in October.


