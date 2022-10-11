Election day nears for 51 Greater Trail candidates

With Wednesday presenting one more chance to advance vote in Rossland and Trail before general voting day on Saturday, today the Trail Times is featuring the two candidates running for Rossland mayor and the 11 candidates vying for one of six seats on Rossland council. Turn to page 2, 7, and 9.

Advance voting goes 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Rossland Miners’ Hall. The Miners’ Hall is also the place to cast a ballot for Rossland council on general voting day, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trail voters also have the opportunity to advance vote in the Trail aquatic centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Trail electors have one more chance to vote on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre’s Victoria View Room (old library space).

In Warfield, voters can cast a ballot between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in council chambers at the municipal office.

Montrose electors can vote on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the village office. The village office is also the place to cast a ballot on Saturday, general voting day, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Wednesday brings special voting opportunities for certain residents in Fruitvale. From 10 a.m. to noon, residents in Mountain Side Village can cast a ballot, then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. residents in Beaver Valley Manor will have the opportunity. All other eligible Fruitvale electors have Saturday, Oct. 15 to vote, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fruitvale Memorial Centre.

