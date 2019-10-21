Waiting for results in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

As the results start to come in for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, supporters of Richard Cannings were happy to see the NDP candidate take a lead in the first few polls.

“Three polls in we always like to see a lead like that I wish I knew which polls they were the only thing we can really do is remain hopeful we thing we’re going to win and we’ve got a wonderful MP he’s very available I think he’s done a very good job, he’s a champion of the environment and we think most people these days need a champion of the environment,” said long-time NDP supporter Julia McKay.

With just four polls reporting, Cannings already had a lead of 38.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Konanz (CPC) at 27.4 per cent and Denesiuk (LIB) at 21.7 per cent.

Watching the results come in at the Penticton Golf and Country Club, David Pacey called the Liberal minority projection a disappointment.

“I’m obviously disappointed that they are speculating there is going to be a minority, which means there will probably be a coalition,” he said. “If that actually occurs, it’s probably going to be another disaster for Canada as a whole. It will be great for Quebec and I’m sure and marginal for Ontario but for the rest of Canada, it’s going to be a friggin’ disaster, that’s the simplest way of phrasing it.”

As far as the local results go, Pacey said, “It’s way too early. I’m very optimistic.”

Across the country, the Liberals are leading in 160 seats, and the Conservatives in 117. For a majority government, 170 seats are needed.

—-

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Candidates and their supporters have started to gather in their offices and other locations to await the results from the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, watching as the Liberal Party takes an early lead in the polls reporting in from Eastern Canada.

Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk chose to join her party early. Polls earlier today showed her trailing incumbent Richard Cannings (NDP) and the conservative challenger Helena Konanz. She was happy to see the Liberals pulling ahead.

“I’m thrilled that Canadians have chosen to move forward rather than backwards. We will see a Liberal government that will work to make people’s lives better, the middle class and Canadians, rather than what I was fearful of what could occur under Andrew Scheer’s cuts. So I’m thrilled that we’re moving forward in this country toward investing in Canadians and investing in Canada,” said Denesiuk, adding that she was still positive for the party if the result was a minority parliament. “We have always worked well with others, there’s no reason to think we won’t continue to work well with others and accomplish the things we need to do for Canadians.”

Sean Taylor, running for the People’s Party, said he was thrilled with the experience.

” I’m blown away with how well I’ve been received down here, and the support from all the PPCers all over the riding. I would have preferred to have a longer runway, I feel like we were just hitting our stride now. I feel stoked, I think it went really well for us,” said Taylor. “I have no idea how it’s going to go. We could see a surprise, I think Canada is going to be surprised with our showing. I hope it’s going to be a good one.”

Konanz’s supporters were positive about the outcome. Watching the poll results come in across the country at the Penticton Golf and Country Club, Sherlock Oh, a local entrepreneur, said he is still hopeful Konanz will win the seat.

“I’m waiting for a big win for Helena Konanz,” he said. “As you see the situation on the TV right now, the Liberals are declining and the Conservatives are doing pretty good, so Canadians are right now changing their party. I’m very hopeful.”