A man casts his ballot at a polling station on federal election day in Shawinigan, Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivières after recount

The Liberals picked up a seat Wednesday in Châteauguay-Lacolle

The Bloc Québécois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières after a judicial recount.

Elections Canada says the Bloc beat the Conservatives by 83 votes, after votes were counted again.

The Tories went to court to request a recount to check the original result, which had the Bloc winning the seat by 92 votes.

Elections Canada is confirming that Bloc candidate René Villemure has won the Quebec riding with 17,136 votes.

The Conservative candidate Yves Lévesque came a close second with 17,053 votes.

Trois-Rivières is the second judicial recount in Quebec.

The Liberals picked up another seat Wednesday after Elections Canada confirmed that Brenda Shanahan beat the Bloc candidate in Châteauguay-Lacolle by just 12 votes.

The recount overturned the election-night result which had the Liberals losing to the Bloc in the riding.

Next week, votes will be recounted in the Toronto riding of Davenport where the NDP lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

—The Canadian Press

