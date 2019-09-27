Electoral options in the City of Trail

If you will be away on voting day (Oct. 21), you can vote in advance.

Greater Trail residents can cast their ballots on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 at the Trail Memorial Centre from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 1051 Victoria Street, Trail.

Electors can also vote on election day on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Cominco Gym or by mail. However, Electors must apply to vote by mail before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Application forms to vote by mail are available online. They are also available at any Elections Canada office, or can be requested by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to return to Elections Canada.

Eligible electors who live in long-term care facilities can vote by regular ballot at a mobile polling station in their residence. For more information on this option, please contact your Elections Canada office.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is online at Elections Canada.