(THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes)

Electoral options in the City of Trail

Advance voting in the Trail Memorial Centre

If you will be away on voting day (Oct. 21), you can vote in advance.

Greater Trail residents can cast their ballots on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 at the Trail Memorial Centre from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 1051 Victoria Street, Trail.

Electors can also vote on election day on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Cominco Gym or by mail. However, Electors must apply to vote by mail before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Application forms to vote by mail are available online. They are also available at any Elections Canada office, or can be requested by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to return to Elections Canada.

Eligible electors who live in long-term care facilities can vote by regular ballot at a mobile polling station in their residence. For more information on this option, please contact your Elections Canada office.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is online at Elections Canada.

Previous story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Just Posted

Electoral options in the City of Trail

Advance voting in the Trail Memorial Centre

‘Face your Friday’ in downtown Trail

Museum is seeking help to identify faces in the archives’ historical collections

Storm the Stairs, Saturday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Fair Vote Canada targets South Okanagan—West Kootenay riding

Fair Vote Canada believes Canadians will be better served by proportional representation

Kootenay pianist returns for symphony performance

Symphony of the Kootenays will perform in Trail on Oct. 5

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Kootenay Save-On-Foods stores raise $19,000 for medical transport service

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a volunteer medical transport service based in the Elk Valley

Most Read