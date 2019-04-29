Fast-pedalling mountain bikers may encounter e-powered versions on the trails. (THE NEWS/files)

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Mountain bikers who pedal some the best trails in the world in B.C. will be seeing more of the quiet, e-powered versions sneaking up beside them.

Unless otherwise restricted, electric bikes are now allowed on recreational trails, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release Monday, as long as the bikes are not restricted under other regulations or local bylaws.

The policy applies to 600 trails managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and not to those managed by BC Parks or on provincial, municipal or private land. As well, each city could still pass it own rules on where electric trail bikes can go.

Electric bike users range from those looking to access more difficult and elevated trails, to people with disabilities who may not otherwise be able to access such areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC will review the policy later with interest groups.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning
Next story
Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

Just Posted

New playground for Trail’s Glenmerry School

PAC and community partners bring project to reality

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

Rock slide on Seven Mile Dam Road in Pend d’Oreille

YRB crews onsite, road open to one lane of traffic

Trail Times reporter wins Ma Murray Award for historical writing

Sheri Regnier presented with the 2019 Neville Shanks Memorial Award

Pass Creek grad party sends one to hospital

Party near Castlegar leads to underage liquor seizures and impaired drivers.

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Most Read