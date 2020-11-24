7-year-old Mackenzie Hodge from Penticton sent a hand-written letter to premiere John Horgan asking if she’d be able to see her elf, Ralph under the new coronavirus restrictions. (John Horgan / Twitter)

Elf on the shelf an acceptable house guest, B.C. premier tells Penticton girl

A 7-year-old from Penticton penned a letter asking if she’d be allowed to see her elf this year

A seven-year-old girl from Penticton recently asked a very important question to B.C. premiere John Horgan regarding the new restrictions on social gatherings.

“I want to stay safe during COVID but is our elf on the shelf allowed to visit our house? Can you please ask Dr. Bonnie if it is OK?”” asked Mackenzie Hodge in an adorable hand-written letter addressed to the premier.

Hodge even included an impressive hand-drawn portrait of Ralph, her Elf on the Shelf, in the letter.

As it turns out, Hodge’s elf on the shelf, Ralph, is an acceptable house guest during COVID-19 restrictions, according to the premier.

Horgan shared the letter over Twitter and answered Hodge’s question, replying “Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed for me that your Elf on the shelf, Ralph, is most definitely welcome as part of your household bubble.

“Thank you MacKenzie for doing your part to be kind, calm and safe.”

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the provincial government announced new measure to control the spread of COVID-19, including making masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces and limiting travel and social gatherings until Dec. 7.

Monday (Nov. 23) B.C. health officials announced 1,933 new cases of the virus were recorded over the weekend. Interior Health is reporting 104 new cases over the weekend.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders


