Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation

The incident started in Krestova in the West Kootenay

West Kootenay conservation officers are looking for information after an elk was killed and dragged behind a truck last week.

According to a statement by the BC Conservation Officer Service, a cow elk was poached April 5 in Krestova. It was then dragged behind a light-coloured truck for five kilometres through Krestova and New Settlement.

It was eventually discarded on a road in Pass Creek.

The Conservation Officer Service says that the suspects did not take any meat, and the entire elk ended up unsalvageable.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-RAPP.

