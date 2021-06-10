Emergency call for help prompts advisory for Greater Trail

To get the man out safely and quickly, firefighters used the rescue boat to extricate him.

The fire department’s rescue boat was deployed last week to extricate a cyclist from the riverbank after he became overwhelmed by heat.

First responders are reminding locals that the heat can quickly become overwhelming, even for the most fit.

That’s why it’s critical to be equipped with plenty of water and a cell phone when enjoying the great outdoors.

This advise follows a call for succor from the Trail RCMP and Trail Station 374 last week after a cyclist became overheated while mountain biking on the banks of the Columbia River near Sandpit Road in Sunningdale.

The 63-year old Trail man was able to use his cell phone to contact his wife for help, and she in turn, called for emergency response.

Two front line RCMP officers hiked from Sandpit Road to the man’s location to provide him with assistance. The officers estimated the temperature to be in excess of 40 C when they found the man, who appeared to be suffering from serious dehydration.

To get the man out safely and quickly, firefighters and police used the rescue boat to extricate him.

As a precaution, the cyclist was transported to hospital for a full medical examination.

“The Trail RCMP note that battery assisted pedal bikes [e-bikes] have the ability to take the trail riding enthusiast farther into the back country than ever before, with relative ease,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explains. “This can make it easy for the e-bike rider to forget about the high temperatures until it is too late.”

Trail RCMP recommend cyclists to avoid biking in extreme summer heat.

He cautions those who take this risk to be well prepared for exertion in the hot weather by; drinking at least a litre of water per hour of activity, and by carrying a cell phone or satellite communication device in case of a sudden and unexpected emergency.

Partnering up with a friend, or group of friends, is also recommended as is telling someone where you are going and when you plan to be back.

