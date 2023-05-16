Emergency ops remain on standby, includes Fruitvale

Looking toward downtown Fruitvale, the park was under water last week. Photo: Geoff Fontes

The regional emergency operations centre (EOC) remained on standby over the weekend monitoring freshet conditions.

At Monday press time, the EOC collectively had 621 addresses on evacuation alert and one address on evacuation order within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) and the villages of Fruitvale and Midway.

“The EOC continues to keep an eye on upcoming weather; it’s likely that rivers will rise again and may reach the same levels as last week,” said Mark Stephens, RDKB EOC director. “To that end, people are encouraged to keep their flood protection measures in place and to stay alert.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the RDKB’s free emergency notification system at: voyent-alert.com.

Residents on evacuation order or alert areas will receive instant messaging if they are signed up to the system.

