On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)

Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Several female employees are refusing to work at a Kicking Horse Mountain Resort business, over allegations of workplace harassment and an unsafe workplace.

Three employees did not show up to their scheduled shifts on March 15, citing that they do not feel comfortable or safe while working.

The move comes after an internal investigation was launched into one of the managers at the resort. Several employees made allegations that they faced bullying and a toxic environment. The manager was removed for two weeks, before being reinstated to his position last Friday.

Amelia McLean, an employee at the resort who walked out on Monday, stated that at least twice the manager made unsolicited comments to her on her appearance, which she says constitutes sexual harassment, something she has expressed to upper management at the resort.

“Once, I was working, and he saw my pass hanging from my pocket and he took a good look, studied it for a second and said, ‘Oh, you’re pretty hot.’ That was pretty early in the season and I remember going home and telling my boyfriend that I thought it was pretty weird, but I guess it’s kind of like a boys club,” said McLean.

“Another time I was just handing him something and he said, ‘Thanks, beautiful’, before backtracking and saying, ‘Thanks, employee’. So obviously he realized he had said something kind of strange and was trying to backpedal.”

The employee code of conduct at Kicking Horse defines workplace harassment as a single incident or repeated incidents of objectionable or unwelcome conduct, comment, bullying or action that the person ought to reasonably know will cause offence or humiliation to a worker.

“I’ve witnessed a few of these incidents,” added another female Kicking Horse employee, who wished to remain anonymous.

“One time Amelia was wearing a shirt and made a comment that it was cold, and he looked her up and down and said, ‘Yeah, maybe if you put more clothes on’.

“It’s just comments like that, that are inappropriate in general, the way he speaks.”

She added that other employees have spoken to the manager concerning language used that has made multiple people uncomfortable throughout the season.

She was not scheduled to work on Monday, or she would have participated in the walk-out.

Both employees added that it’s not just the female staff.

“The boys feel it too, especially when he came back to work, they were all checking in with us to see how we are feeling,” added the unnamed employee.

The employee added that the alleged behaviour was not limited to being directed solely at female staff.

Chelsea Orme-Williams, another employee, spoke about her experience working with a medical condition, stating that she felt humiliated when the manager told her in front of other staff that she had to let people know where she was going and when she was going to the washroom.

“In certain situations, I don’t have time to tell people where I’m going and regardless, that’s my business,” she said.

“He singled me out, opened up by saying ‘I’m not singling you out’ and in that situation, I felt embarrassed and humiliated.”

While she was not a part of the walkout, she said she would have had she been scheduled to work.

All three pointed out that this kind of behaviour is in direct violation of the employee code of conduct, which states that “every RCR (Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which owns Kicking Horse Mountain Resort) employee is responsible and accountable for creating an organizational culture of respect by ensuring one’s behaviour is respectful and appropriate at all times and accepting responsibility for one’s actions.”

Disrespectful behaviour is defined by the code of conduct as comments, actions or gestures that are humiliating, offensive, hurtful or belittling.

All three employees said that they raised their concerns with human resources at the resort during the initial investigation and were shocked when they were abruptly informed that he would be returning to work, following a meeting and a planned apology. The three employees said that they had not heard from HR throughout the process, apart from being informed he would be returning.

In the meeting, at least one other employee walked out.

“We should not have been asked as employees to be in that meeting at 8 a.m. before work, following everyone’s concerns, people’s attitudes, the allegations, I do not consider this a safe work environment,” said Orme-Williams.

“To be forced to stand in a room with a man that has bullied you sexually harassed others, been inappropriate in his behaviour, I find that extremely difficult. I’m not surprised that people have walked out.”

All three have said that they would like to continue to work at the resort.

“The health, safety and well-being of our staff is the number one priority, we treat all incidents with care and the process is ongoing,” read a statement from the resort.

Kicking Horse declined to comment further on the situation, citing that the investigation was ongoing.

None of the allegations have been brought before the RCMP.

READ MORE: Golden’s Daley Bread Bakery opens doors

READ MORE: Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

sexual harassment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land
Next story
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Just Posted

Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield. The animal turned out to be a stuffed animal decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. Photo: Barrett Ward on Unsplash
Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a plush

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset may have been forced to take a knee for a year, but the number-1 ranked Canadian Muay Thai fighter is primed to get back in the ring. Photo: Scott Hirano
WBC-Muay Thai ranks Trail Pride Gym fighter top 14 in World

West Kootenay native Charles Bisset was also ranked number 1 in Canada for Muay Thai

South Columbia Search and Rescue is a dedicated group of professional volunteers who provide emergency services to the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Coroners Service. Primary roles are to find and assist people who become lost or injured within their service area and support local authorities during natural disasters or mass casualty incidents. South Columbia’s service area encompasses the municipalities of Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Salmo and the area west of the Columbia River to the Kootenay Pass and north from the U.S. border to the Village of Ymir. Photo: Submitted
Search and rescue training underway in Trail tonight

The mock scenario will be held in a ravine near the Glenmerry traffic lights, just off the highway

Trail Memorial Centre ice will stay in for month of April. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters ask city for arena ice extension

If the camps are unable to go, then the matter will be returned to council for further review.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Most Read