Ron Wilson is hoping to spot as many eagles near the old Trail bridge in 2022 as he did earlier this year. Photo: Ron Wilson

Enter the eagle

Ron Wilson is hoping to spot as many eagles near the old Trail bridge in 2022 as he did earlier this year, noting that one day in January he counted 30 birds nesting in trees lining the Columbia River banks.

“If the past few years are any indication,” he mused. “Then the eagles have started to return along the river.”

Ron also said he tallied up a 12-bird convocation one day last week.

