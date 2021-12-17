Enter the eagle

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson is hoping to spot as many eagles near the old Trail bridge in 2022 as he did earlier this year, noting that one day in January he counted 30 birds nesting in trees lining the Columbia River banks.

“If the past few years are any indication,” he mused. “Then the eagles have started to return along the river.”

Ron also said he tallied up a 12-bird convocation one day last week.

To read the latest on Columbia River Treaty negotiations, see Page 2 of the Trail Times Dec. 16 edition.

Read more: What you see (Ron Wilson eagle photos)

birdsCity of TrailColumbia BasinColumbia RiverPhotographyWildlife