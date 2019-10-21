Environment Canada advises against travel over Paulson and Kootenay Pass

Snowfall up to 30 cm expected Monday night

Drivers heading over the Paulson Summit or Kootenay Pass Monday night may want to think twice.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall amounts up to 20 or 30 cm are expected.

With snow levels around the 1200 metre mark, Kootenay Pass has already seen 10 to 15 cm of accumulation with a further 10 to 15 cm expected.

The snow levels will rise to be above the Kootenay Pass summit after midnight tonight at which time the snow will switch over to rain.

Environment Canada says travel is not recommended and warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Current road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

